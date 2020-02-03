Can you Beat The Bomb?

Looking for a fun, teambuilding activity in the City? Kerry, Bianca, and I checked out “Beat The Bomb” in Downtown Brooklyn.

We got a first look at their brand new, immersive video games. In fact, you become part of the game, racing against the clock to “Beat The Bomb” – the world’s largest paint bomb.

You can play with two to six players, venturing through five games. Depending on your success, you can add time to your team’s clock, with games like Crypto Laser, Sequencer, Mad Dash, and Block Monster.

Your team will have to use math, skill, and speed to get to the final level. What happens at the end? Well just watch and you’ll see what ensues.

Beat The Bomb NYC is located: 247 Water St #106.