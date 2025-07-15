Cab driver shot in the Bronx after apparent altercation with passenger

The Brief A cab driver is in critical condition after being shot in the Bronx on Monday. Witness video appears to show the driver in an altercation with a passenger prior to the shooting. A suspect has been taken into custody.



A shooting in the Bronx on Monday evening ended with a critically injured cab driver and a suspect in police custody.

What we know:

A cab driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Nelson Avenue between West 168th and 169th streets around 5 p.m. Monday.

Video shot by a witness showed the driver outside his vehicle engaged in an argument with a passenger inside.

Moments later, the passenger gets out of the cab as the driver gets back in, which is when a single gunshot is heard.

The driver is then seen clutching his stomach, saying "I've been shot" as he staggered over to a nearby building and collapsed on the sidewalk.

Dig deeper:

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the suspected gunman ran into a nearby apartment building, where he is said to live on the 5th floor.

He was taken into custody a short time later.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including if a weapon was recovered, or if charges have been filed.