Cab driver shot in the Bronx after apparent altercation with passenger
NEW YORK CITY - A shooting in the Bronx on Monday evening ended with a critically injured cab driver and a suspect in police custody.
What we know:
A cab driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Nelson Avenue between West 168th and 169th streets around 5 p.m. Monday.
Video shot by a witness showed the driver outside his vehicle engaged in an argument with a passenger inside.
Moments later, the passenger gets out of the cab as the driver gets back in, which is when a single gunshot is heard.
The driver is then seen clutching his stomach, saying "I've been shot" as he staggered over to a nearby building and collapsed on the sidewalk.
Dig deeper:
Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the suspected gunman ran into a nearby apartment building, where he is said to live on the 5th floor.
He was taken into custody a short time later.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, including if a weapon was recovered, or if charges have been filed.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by NYPD, witnesses and FOX 5 NY sources.