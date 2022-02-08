NJ Transit bus crashes on Atlantic City Expressway injuring driver, passengers

article

At least six people were injured when a NJ Transit bus headed to Philadelphia ran off the Atlantic City Expressway and hit a tree early Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. in Hammonton, NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith said.

Ten people, including the driver, were aboard the bus No. 551 when the vehicle left the roadway near Exit 28 for Route 54 and hit a tree.



According to Smith, the driver and five passengers sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries was not known.

State police were handling the investigation. The cause was not known.

The right lane of the expressway was blocked, while traffic was able to get by the crash site by using the center and left lanes.

With the Associated Press