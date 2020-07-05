Bullet strikes NYPD vehicle as night of violence in NYC leaves 3 dead, 37 shot

article

Two NYPD officers were injured after a bullet narrowly missed them and three men in Brooklyn were killed within five hours of each other during a wave of violence that swept across New York City overnight.

As fireworks exploded over the city skyline, gunshots crackled on its streets. The Sergeants Benevolent Association claimed that 37 people were injured in 21 reported shootings over 24 hours during the July 4 holiday, a number later confirmed by Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Police say that just before midnight, a bullet struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The bullet penetrated the front windshield, causing the glass to shatter and injure one of the officers, while the other complained of a ringing sensation in her ear.

Both officers were treated for minor injuries at a local area hospital.

It is unknown if the officers were being targeted and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The shooting coincided with the anniversary of the killing of Detective Miosotis Familia, in 2017.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police discovered a 20-year-old man who had been fatally shot in the chest in front of a home on Atkins Avenue in East New York.

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Then, around 4:20 a.m. in East Flatbush, a 19-year-old was also shot in the chest and a 27-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder on East 39th Street.

Both victims were rushed to King County Hospital for treatment, where the teenager was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Finally, just after 5 a.m., a 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

The victim was also taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in all three shootings and police are still investigating.

There was also a police-involved shooting in Queens when authorities say an officer shot at a suspect when the suspect pointed a firearm at police. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken into custody.