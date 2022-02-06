Bullet strikes MTA bus window in East Harlem

article

The NYPD is investigating after a bullet pierced the window of a MTA bus in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that the M101 bus was heading south on Lexington Avenue near East 125th Street at around 2:20 p.m. when a bullet went through its front window.

The bullet shattered the front window of the bus, and another vehicle was damaged.

No one was reported injured on the bus, which was carrying passengers when the incident happened.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Advertisement