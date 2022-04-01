Bull escapes pen in southern New Jersey, destroys mailbox

Police in Stafford, New Jersey say there were not "amooooosed" when a bull got loose from its pen.

Officer Pascale responded to a home on Hilliard Ave. in Manahawkin on Wednesday afternoon where the bull was moving about on the front lawn. Video shows the bull slamming its head into the mailbox.

"She's busy assaulting a mailbox right now," says Officer Pascale over his radio. "Moo, moo cow."

The bull, a one-year-old named Baby Cow and a couple of pigs and a goat also escaped from the pen, reported NJ.com.

Officer Pascale was able to keep the animals from running off until Animal Control responded to the scene and used food to lead them safely back into their pen.

