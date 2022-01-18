Bronx Building Collapse: Gas explosion injures four. FDNY on scene of fire

The FDNY and emergency personnel were on the scene of a fire and building collapse in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon after a gas explosion.

The three-alarm fire broke out at around 10:53 a.m. at Fox Street and Intervale Avenue. At least four people were hurt, according to fire officials. One person was believed to be in critical condition in the building collapse in NYC.

Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated to a nearby church as a precaution after the blast.

One person was unaccounted for after the blast but officials think the person might have been on vacation so they are trying to track information down on them.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. Smoke filled the air in the neighborhood and streets were blocked.

ConEd was on the scene.

