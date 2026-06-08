Bryant Park added to watch party locations for Knicks Game 3: Here's where to watch

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani designated Bryant Park as an official Game 3 watch party location. The free event has a 5,000-person capacity and requires prior registration. Fans are being directed to official viewing events at Bryant Park, Central Park or Brooklyn Bowl.



The Knicks are bringing a 2–0 NBA Finals lead back home to Madison Square Garden on Monday night, but fans looking to rally outside the arena will need to head a few blocks east.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that Bryant Park will serve as an official, newly added watch party location for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

"These watch parties have become a celebration of New York City itself," Mamdani said in a statement. "From every borough and every neighborhood, this city has come together to cheer on the Knicks and share in a moment that belongs to all of us. That’s why we’re adding Bryant Park as an additional watch party location, so even more fans can be part of this incredible Knicks Finals run."

Tickets will be required for the 5,000-capacity watch party. Fans can register for tickets starting at noon Monday.

The pivot comes after permits were denied for the traditional watch party on the MSG plaza.

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No MSG watch party

The backstory:

The decision to clear the area immediately surrounding Madison Square Garden stems from heightened security requirements tied to President Donald Trump’s expected attendance at Game 3.

The security overhaul, which includes TSA-style screenings and a strict no-bag policy for ticketholders inside the arena , also follows a chaotic scene during Friday’s Game 2 watch party outside MSG that resulted in over a dozen arrests.

While the Secret Service acknowledged the "energy and pride" of the city's fanbase, they emphasized that public safety in the immediate vicinity of the president took priority. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that outdoor MSG watch parties are expected to resume for Game 4.

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Where to watch Game 3

What you can do:

City officials are directing fans to three official outdoor watch locations for Monday night's game:

Bryant Park: The newest addition has a maximum capacity of 5,000 attendees. It is completely free and open to the public, though registration is required prior to entry.

Wollman Rink at Central Park: A massive outdoor viewing option continuing from previous games.

Brooklyn Bowl: For fans looking to stay across the river, Brooklyn Bowl will host its own official gathering.

The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.

Manhattan

Amity Hall80 W. 3rd St.

Crompton Ale House159 W. 26th St.

Goldie’s Tavern135 W. 30th St.

Harlem Tavern2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Hurley’s232 W. 48th St.

Jack Doyle’s240 W. 35th St.

John Sullivan’s210 W. 35th St.

Legends Bar6 W. 33rd St.

Mustang Harry’s352 7th Ave.

Penn 6132 W. 31st St.

Rocco’s1 W. 3rd St.

Stout Penn Station215 W. 35th St.

Ulysses58 Stone St.

The Celly332 9th Ave.

Tailor Public House505 8th Ave.

Inwood Bar & Grill4892 Broadway

Barrow Street Alehouse15 Barrow St.

MacDougal Street Alehouse122 MacDougal St.

SoHo Room203 Spring St.

Tavern on Reade59 Reade St.

Brooklyn

BK Backyard151 Banker St.

Queens

Break Bar32-04 Broadway, Astoria

Pig Beach BBQ35-37 36th St., Queens

One Station Plaza21310 41st Ave., Bayside

Rivercrest33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Bronx

Last Stop Bar5977 Broadway

Rambling House4292 Katonah Ave.

Staten Island

Jimmy Max280 Watchogue Road

New Jersey

Hudson Hall364 Marin Blvd., Jersey City

The Shepherd and the Knucklehead1313 Willow Ave., Hoboken