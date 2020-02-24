Brutal bat beating in the Bronx

Police in New York are looking for a man and woman wanted for a brutal beating in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Police say the attack took place on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, about 12:45 p.m. in front of 543 Southern Boulevard.

The NYPD says a 30-year old man got into an argument with the pair and it escalated into a physical altercation.

The woman began to beat the victim in the belly with a baseball bat as the man began to punch him in the head and face.

The pair then ran away.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln hospital. He was listed in stable condition with pain and bruising on his head and body.



The individuals wanted for questioning are a black man, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue pants and a black woman, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a dark shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

