BRUTAL ASSAULT: Woman punched, dragged by feet out of subway elevator

The NYPD is searching for the man seen on surveillance video brutally assaulting a woman inside a subway station elevator in Harlem.

The attack took place on Nov. 1 at about 11: 25 p.m. inside the 125th St./Lexington Ave. Station. The video shows the man saying something to the woman from outside the elevator, then walking in and punching her before throwing her to the ground and dragging her out.

The woman attempted to fight back.

The suspect took $50 from her before taking off.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

She suffered swelling to her face but refused medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

RELATED: Gun-toting robbers push inside of 90-year-old man's apartment in Harlem