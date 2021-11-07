Gun-toting robbers push inside of 90-year-old man's apartment in Harlem

article

The NYPD is hunting for a pair of gun-toting robbers who pushed their way inside of a 90-year-old man's apartment in Harlem and robbed him on Saturday.

According to authorities, the duo knocked on the victim's door just after 8 a.m. on November 6 at an apartment building on West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue.

When the man opened the door for the suspects, one displayed a gun and demanded the victim's money and cellphone while the other stood as a lookout.

The man gave the suspects $270 in cash and his phone and the men took off on foot.

The victim was not hurt in the robbery.

Police describe both suspects as medium-skinned men. The gunman was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers, while the other was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, gray pants, and black shoes.