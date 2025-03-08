Brush fires on Long Island cause closures along Sunrise Highway, evacuations

The Brief A brush fire is currently ripping through parts of the Pine Barrens on Long Island as of Saturday afternoon. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that state agencies are actively responding to the situation. Westhampton fire officials are expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m.



A brush fire is currently ripping through parts of the Pine Barrens on Long Island as of Saturday afternoon.

Multiple brush fires have been reported near Sunrise Highway and Gabreski Airport in Westhampton.

Westhampton fire officials are expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. EST. FOX 5 NY will stream the event LIVE in the player above and on YouTube.

What we know:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that state agencies are actively responding to the situation. "We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and ensure they have the resources needed to protect their communities," she stated in a post on X.

The FDNY says they are currently responding to a brush fire near Gerritsen Beach using their bambi bucket to make water drops from the air to help extinguish the flames.

The National Weather Service reports that local radar is indicating several smoke plumes from small-scale fire as of 2:55 p.m. Apparently, northwest winds are causing the plumes to blow offshore and further downstream.

According to police, Sunrise Highway east of exit 62 is closed down due to these brush fires.

Authorities are urging the public to stay clear of the affected areas as conditions continue to change.

The Air National Guard Base has been evacuated, and reports indicate that Suffolk Community College is also in the process of evacuation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and it is currently unknown if there are any reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.