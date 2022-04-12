Expand / Collapse search

Manhattan brush fire near Harlem River Drive

Updated 8:15AM
Washington Heights
A brush fire is burning near the exit to 155th Street off the Harlem River Drive in Washington Heights.

NEW YORK - A brush fire was burning off the Harlem River Drive in Manhattan Tuesday. As of the morning rush, traffic was not impacted.

The fire was burning between Edgecombe Avenue and the Harlem River Drive near Exit 24 in Washington Heights.

SkyFox was overhead at 7 a.m. where a line of fire could be seen and smoke appeared to be increasing.

There were no reported injuries.

Last month, the FDNY responded to three apparent arson fires in Central Park.

The fires burned mostly mulch, leaves, and some shrubbery. No trees were damaged.

The NYPD and FDNY are investigating several small brush fires in Central Park.