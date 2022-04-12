Manhattan brush fire near Harlem River Drive

A brush fire was burning off the Harlem River Drive in Manhattan Tuesday. As of the morning rush, traffic was not impacted.

The fire was burning between Edgecombe Avenue and the Harlem River Drive near Exit 24 in Washington Heights.

SkyFox was overhead at 7 a.m. where a line of fire could be seen and smoke appeared to be increasing.

There were no reported injuries.

RELATED: Central Park brush fires appear to be arson

Last month, the FDNY responded to three apparent arson fires in Central Park.

The fires burned mostly mulch, leaves, and some shrubbery. No trees were damaged.