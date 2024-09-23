Bruce Springsteen celebrates 75th birthday: NJ icon through the years

article

New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen is celebrating his 75th birthday.

Springsteen is originally from Freehold. The rocker got his hands on a guitar and the rest is history.

Here's a look back at some of Springsteen's best moments:

1984: Bruce Springsteen on stage performing. He is shown in a 3/4-length view, playing guitar. (Photo by LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

The "Born to Run" tour ran from 1974 to 1977.

Songs from the "Born to Run" album include "Night", "She's the One", "Thunder Road" and "Backstreets".

REDBANK Photo of Bruce SPRINGSTEEN, Bruce Springsteen performing on stage - Born to Run Tour, 27 (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

He's best known for his hits from his first two albums, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." and "The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle".

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band performing at the Oakland Coliseum on the Born in the U.S.A. tour on September 19 1985 (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)

Some of Springsteen's most popular songs include, "Born to Run", "The River", "Thunder Road", "Glory Days" and "Born in the U.S.A."

Bruce Springsteen en concert à Paris au début des années 80, France. Circa 1980. (Photo by Bertrand LAFORET/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Springsteen has played at many iconic venues, from Madison Square Garden to the Barclays Center.

In 2009, Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jam Expand

But 75 isn't slowing Bruce down!

The 2024 edition of his tour with the legendary E Street Band is hitting 17 countries across 52 dates, including a special performance on Sept. 15 where Springsteen will headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in his hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen performs during the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the beach on September 15, 2024 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The tour ends Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Canada.

