Brownsville shooting leaves two people in their 70s injured: NYPD

Two people in their 70s were shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at 11:38 p.m. near Powell Street and Livonia Street.

Officers found a 71-year-old woman shot once in the right leg and twice in the torso and a 70-year-old man who was shot in the left leg.

Police said the victims went to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.