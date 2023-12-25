4 hospitalized in Brooklyn subway track fire: FDNY
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Four people were taken to the hospital after a subway track caught on fire in Brooklyn Sunday evening, the FDNY said.
The FDNY was called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. with a report of a train fire on the A and C Line at High Street and Cadman Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn.
Commuters evacuated the station due to the smoke.
Police say a suitcase was on the tracks when the train came into the station, and it rolled over and caught on fire.
No injuries have been reported, the NYPD said.
By 7:40 p.m., the fire was placed under control.