4 hospitalized in Brooklyn subway track fire: FDNY

Brooklyn
Subway track fire injures 4

A subway track fire injured four people in Brooklyn and forced the station to evacuate.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Four people were taken to the hospital after a subway track caught on fire in Brooklyn Sunday evening, the FDNY said.

The FDNY was called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. with a report of a train fire on the A and C Line at High Street and Cadman Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn.

Commuters evacuated the station due to the smoke. 

Police say a suitcase was on the tracks when the train came into the station, and it rolled over and caught on fire. 

No injuries have been reported, the NYPD said.

By 7:40 p.m., the fire was placed under control.