Queens crash leaves 2 drivers hospitalized: police

Two drivers were hospitalized following a collision in Queens on Sunday afternoon, according to NYPD.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Peck Avenue and Utopia Parkway in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

(Citizen App)

A 72-year-old woman in a white Lexus was traveling eastbound on Peck Avenue and a 20-year-old man was in a blue BMW traveling northbound on Utopia Parkway.

Both were taken to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens. Police say both are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

