Brooklyn McDonald's worker shot in neck

A Brooklyn McDonald's worker was left in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a dispute with a customer.

The NYPD says it happened at a McDonald's on Fulton St. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

A female customer got into an argument with the 23-year-old employee. The fight ended up outside of the store.

During the altercation, the woman's 20-year-old son approached the worker and shot him in the neck.

EMS rushed him to Interfaith Hospital. He was then moved to Brookdale Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The New York City Police Department says that they arrested the 20-year-old. Charges were not immediately available.

There have been several high-profile incidents of violence against fast food workers.

In January a teenaged Manhattan Burger King worker was shot and killed.

19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was at the cash register of an East Harlem McDonald's when an armed man came in to rob the restaurant. She handed over $100 and he fatally shot her in the stomach.

In March, A Manhattan McDonald's worker was in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times with a box cutter.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.