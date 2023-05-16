New video released of suspect in Brooklyn Heights sexual assault, robbery

The NYPD has released new video of a suspect they said broke into a Brooklyn Heights apartment and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman before stealing her wallet and fleeing.

It happened Friday around 2 a.m. when police said an unknown male entered a 43-year-old woman’s apartment near Middagh Street and Henry Street.

According to police, while the victim was sleeping, the man got into the woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

"I think that the detectives were in our building looking at camera footage, so I thought it might have been in my building," one man told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green over the weekend.

RELATED: Sleeping woman sexually assaulted, robbed in her Brooklyn Heights apartment

Police stopped short of sharing how the man got in, which apartment building he got in and who the victim was, but they said when the woman woke up, the man ran away with her wallet that included cash and credit cards inside.

The NYPD released this police sketch depicting the wanted individual. (NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).