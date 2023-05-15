Sleeping woman sexually assaulted, robbed in her Brooklyn Heights apartment

The NYPD is searching for the man they said broke into a Brooklyn Heights apartment and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman before stealing her wallet and fleeing.

Families enjoyed the last few hours of the Mother’s Day weekend at their favorite restaurants, many of them unaware of the brazen crime that took place within blocks of their dining experience.

The NYPD released this police sketch depicting the wanted individual. (NYPD)

The block on Henry Street is home to a couple FOX 5 NY spoke with just seeing the crimestoppers sign Sunday morning, days after the crime.

"This morning, I went to get coffee and saw that and it just kind of took me back a little bit," the husband shared.

The incident happened at a woman’s apartment near Middagh Street and Henry Street.

It happened Friday around 2 a.m. when police said an unknown male entered a 43-year-old woman’s apartment near Middagh Street and Henry Street.

According to police, while the victim was sleeping, the man got into the woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

"I think that the detectives were in our building looking at camera footage so I thought it might have been in my building," the husband continued.

Police stopped short of sharing how the man got in, which apartment building he got in and who the victim was, but they said when the woman woke up, the man ran away with her wallet that included cash and credit cards inside.

The NYPD released this police sketch depicting the wanted individual. (NYPD)

"Since the pandemic I work from home. I’ve developed a little bit of a paranoia even walking around," the wife said.

Some tried to mask their raw reaction to the crime with a smile, but just beneath the surface, there was real fear there behind the sexual assault.

"I really don’t want to go outside anymore, but it’s been you know, quite an experience. Very uncomfortable. I’m always looking around while I’m walking," the wife explained.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).