8 firefighters injured battling Brooklyn fire

A three-alarm fire at a home in Canarsie, Brooklyn has left eight firefighters injured.

FDNY responded to a reported house fire on Avenue N at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was soon upgraded to a three-alarm fire, with 33 units and 106 members being utilized.

According to authorities, eight firefighters were hospitalized as a result of the fire. One civilian was treated at the scene but refused transportation to the hospital.

"At least 8 firefighters were injured in this fire," New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan tweeted. "Over 100 responded. Please keep these first responders and their families in your prayers as we await more information."

The conditions of the injured are currently unknown.

Operations at the scene remain ongoing.

