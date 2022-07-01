Brooklyn Fire: 11 firefighters, 3 civilians injured in fast-moving blaze

The FDNY is investigating a fast-moving fire that ripped through an apartment building in Brooklyn injuring 14 people including 11 firefighters.

The flames broke out at about 5:40 a.m. at 484 Union Avenue in Williamsburg. Firefighters responded and about 10 minutes later raised the fire response to a second alarm. By 7:12 a.m. it was deemed a five-alarm blaze. It was brought under control at about 7:57 a.m.

Seven firefighters were taken to a local hospital while four were treated at the scene.

Three civilians refused transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.