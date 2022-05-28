Police shoot driver who struck officer with car in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The driver of a car in Brooklyn was shot by police early Saturday after striking an NYPD officer with the vehicle, authorities say.

According to authorities, just before 4 a.m. in Williamsburg, near the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, four NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, the officers saw three cars fleeing the location, running a red light.

Soon afterward, they came upon three cars near the intersection of Vandervoort and Meeker Avenues that appeared to have gotten in the accident.

Two of the officers approached a white Honda CRV, requesting that the driver and the passengers turn the car off and get out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda instead decided to flee, striking one of the officers. The officer subsequently discharged his firearm three times into the vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, a 21-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the car, arrived at Wyckoff Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are still searching for the Honda, as well as a dark-colored BMW. They are also investigating a club that may have been involved.

The officer was struck in the leg and the knee and "thrown across the street" when he was hit by the car, according to police. A second officer suffered a hand injury.