1 dead after Bronx police-involved shooting
NEW YORK - One suspect is dead after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Friday evening.
Authorities say that plainclothes officers were in the area of Seneca Avenue & Hunts Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section when they came across two people having a dispute.
One of the people went to a car and retrieved a gun.
At that point, authorities say officers responded and gunshots were fired.
One suspect was killed, and a gun was recovered from the scene.
Police have not yet confirmed whether the gunshots that killed the suspect came from officers.
There are NYPD officers currently being evaluated at a nearby hospital, reportedly for tinnitus.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.