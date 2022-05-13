1 dead after Bronx police-involved shooting

article

One suspect is dead after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Friday evening.

Authorities say that plainclothes officers were in the area of Seneca Avenue & Hunts Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section when they came across two people having a dispute.

One of the people went to a car and retrieved a gun.

At that point, authorities say officers responded and gunshots were fired.

One suspect was killed, and a gun was recovered from the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the gunshots that killed the suspect came from officers.

There are NYPD officers currently being evaluated at a nearby hospital, reportedly for tinnitus.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.