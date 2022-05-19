Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. of a car on fire on Shore Road in the area of Pelham Split Rock Course in the Pelham Bay Park area.

Police found a Honda Accord on the side of the road engulfed in flames.

FDNY firefighters extinguished the fire and found two unidentified bodies inside the vehicle.

It did not appear that the car had been involved in a crash.

The NYPD did not release the names of the victims but the Post reported that one was a college basketball player and his female friend.

There have been no arrests in the case and police say the investigation is ongoing.