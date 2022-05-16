2 bodies found in burning car in the Bronx

Two people were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. of a car on fire on Shore Road in the area of Pelham Split Rock Course in the Pelham Bay Park area.

Police found a Honda Accord on the side of the road engulfed in flames.

FDNY firefighters extinguished the fire and found two unidentified bodies inside the vehicle.

It did not appear that the car had been involved in a crash.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.