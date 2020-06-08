Brooklyn DA will charge cop seen in video shoving protester to ground, sources say

The NYPD officer in the viral video seen cursing at and pushing a woman protester to the ground in Brooklyn is going to be charged by the Brooklyn district attorney's office.

Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX 5 NY that the officer will turn himself into the DA's office on Tuesday and will be charged. The officer's name has not been released.

The incident happened on May 29 during a George Floyd demonstration outside Barclays Center. The 20-year-old woman said she suffered seizures after hitting the ground and was hospitalized.

The DA's office told FOX 5 NY it is investigating the incident but will not comment on whether charges will be filed against the officer.

Last Friday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the officer had been suspended without pay following an investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau and the case has been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action. Shea also apologized for inappropriate behavior by any police officer.

The head of the Police Benevolent Association is blasting the decision to charge the officer.

"Once again, Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD brass are sacrificing cops to save their own skin. They created the failed strategy for managing these demonstrations. They sent police officers out to do the job with no support and no clear plan," PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement. "They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice. We will say it again: New York City police officers have been abandoned by our leadership. We are utterly alone in our efforts to protect this city."

NEWS COVERAGE: THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

The office of Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez is also investigating an incident on May 30 captured on video. The video shows a police officer pulling down a protester's mask and pepper spraying him. The NYPD has also suspended this officer without pay and referred the case to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.

Law enforcement sources said that this officer will likely face charges from the Brooklyn DA as well.