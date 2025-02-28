Brooklyn community rallies to save beloved Buddies Coffee Shop

Buddies Coffee Shop in Williamsburg is fighting to stay in its current location as rent hikes threaten its lease.

After co-owner Rachel Nieves posted an emotional video on social media about the situation, the shop has seen an outpouring of support from both customers and celebrities.

What we know:

Buddies Coffee Shop may be forced to relocate due to rising rent costs and the addition of another coffee shop next door.

The store's plight went viral when co-owner Rachel Nieves shared her heartbreak in a TikTok video that now has over 6 million views. In the video, she explained that she built the Puerto Rican-owned business from the ground up using her personal savings.

Despite the uncertainty, Nieves is optimistic that Buddy’s will continue, even if not at its current location on Grand Street.

"In this physical location, I think that we've poured our love and everything that we can do at 150 Grand Street. But the reality is the lease is up in November," Nieves said. "The community showing up for me has just confirmed that no matter where we go, people are going to show up for us."

Community and Celebrity support

What they're saying:

Since Nieves' video went viral, customers have been lining up down the block to show their support.

"I feel like it shows that New York is really strong and that we can come together and show love and support for each other, honestly, in a time where we need it the most," one customer said.

Another supporter added, "It kind of restores your faith in humanity a little bit to come out and see this."

The viral campaign has also caught the attention of celebrities, including Joe Jonas, who has voiced his support for Buddies Coffee Shop.

The store originally started as a coffee cart before expanding to its current brick-and-mortar location four years ago.

What's next:

While Buddy’s has at least six to seven months left at its current location, Nieves and her supporters are hopeful for a future home for the beloved coffee shop.