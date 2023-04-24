65-year-old fights off armed men in Brooklyn failed robbery

The NYPD is searching for three suspects they said attempted to rob a 65-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle in Brooklyn.

It happened April 13 around 2:20 p.m. near 1370 Ralph Ave. in East Flatbush.

According to police, two unknown men approached the victim's driver’s side window and punched him several times in the face.

Police are looking for three suspects in connection to the attack. (NYPD)

One of them displayed a gun while the other tried to remove the victim’s chain from his neck, police said.

The men then demanded the victim exit his vehicle and hand over his car keys, but the victim was able to remove the gun from the man, causing them to flee into a nearby Jeep Cherokee with a third unknown man inside, police said.

Their vehicle then crashed a short distance away, causing the three men to flee on foot southbound on Ralph Avenue.

The victim sustained pain and swelling to his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).