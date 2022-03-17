Brooklyn 16-year-old shot, critically wounded

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding two suspects accused of shooting a 16-year-old in Brooklyn this week.

According to authorities, the victim, a 16-year-old boy was opening an entrance door to a building on Sterling Place in Crown Heights when two suspects approached the doorway.

One of the suspects produced a gun and shot at the teen, striking him once in the lower chest.

Surveillance video shows the pair then casually walking away from the scene to parts unknown.

The teenager was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in critical but stable condition.

Both of the suspects are described as men. One was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a dark-colored baseball hat.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.