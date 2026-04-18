Bronx thieves on mopeds target young teenage girls, snatch necklaces in series of robberies: NYPD

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The Brief Police are searching for suspects tied to multiple necklace snatchings in the Bronx. Victims include teenage girls approached by suspects on mopeds. One victim was injured, and the suspects remain at large.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects connected to a series of necklace snatchings targeting young teens in the Bronx.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the incidents happened across the 43rd and 46th precincts over two days in April.

April 11: Attempted necklace snatching on Gleason Avenue

Police say a 15-year-old girl was near Gleason Avenue and Noble Avenue around 5:42 p.m. when two individuals approached her from behind on a moped and attempted to snatch her necklace.

The suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

April 11: Necklace stolen on Watson Avenue

Just minutes later, around 5:45 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was outside 1890 Watson Avenue when two individuals on a moped snatched her necklace, valued at about $600.

The suspects fled westbound on Watson Avenue. No injuries were reported.

April 12: Necklace snatching on Grand Concourse

On April 12 around 1:30 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was near 2119 Grand Concourse when an individual on a blue moped snatched her necklace, valued at approximately $2,080.

The suspect fled southbound on Grand Concourse.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her neck but refused medical attention at the scene.Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

It is unclear if the same individuals are responsible for all three incidents.

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What's next:

Police released images of the individuals and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS or online through NYPD Crime Stoppers. All calls are confidential.