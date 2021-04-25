Overnight gun violence kills Bronx teen, injures 10 others

article

Overnight gun violence from Saturday night into Sunday morning in New York City left an 18-year-old man dead and 10 others wounded.

The first report of gunfire happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, and within a few hours the NYPD had responded to 10 different crime scenes.

According to authorities, Jameik Bishop was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday on East 225th Street in the Edenwalk section of the Bronx.

Responding officers and EMS discovered him with gunshot wounds to his face, chest, and right shoulder.

Bishop was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Barely 30 minutes later in Redhook, police say a 30-year-old woman was waiting to get into a party at a Tesla dealership on Van Brunt Street when she was shot. The woman was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests in that shooting either.

And around 1 a.m., also in Brooklyn, a 21-year-old man was found shot near Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shootings are more of a surge of gun violence that has put the city on edge, including a 12-year-old boy who was struck by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn earlier this month.

"We are going to fight back this challenge," said de Blasio during a briefing from City Hall at the time. "This is a real thing. The gun violence problem went up and that's not acceptable."