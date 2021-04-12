Boy, 12, struck in chest in Brooklyn drive-by shooting

A 12-year-old boy who was struck in the chest in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn is expected to recover.

The shocking incident occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday near 171 Malcolm X Boulevard in Bed-Stuy. The gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle, according to cops.

The boy was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the gunman.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!



