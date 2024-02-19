Bronx subway shooting: NYPD identifies 15-year-old suspect in deadly shootout

The NYPD released a picture of 15-year-old Maurice Stewart, a teen suspect they said was involved in last week's deadly subway shooting in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

According to police, Stewart is connected to the deadly shootout between rival gangs on a #4 train at the Mount Eden station that left one person dead and five others wounded.

In a message posted to X, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said: "Thou shalt not kill - please take a look at this flyer. On Monday, February 12, during rush hour, this person opened fire on the subway killing a New Yorker. We need your assistance. Help us keep our transit system safe."

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was recently charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

Earlier last week, the NYPD had released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

Timeline: What happened at the subway station?

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two rival gangs who got on the #4 train at separate stops before spotting one another.

A verbal dispute quickly became a physical fight, at which point the guns game out.

One round was fired inside the train, and then the shooting spilled out onto the platform. Police sources told FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that each suspect was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and fired off at least 19 rounds combined.

Featured article

Bullets hit six people ranging in age from 14 to 71. One of the bullets struck and killed 35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez.

It's believed a 14-year-old who was struck by a bullet was one of the intended targets. Officials said the shooting was part of a series of revenge attacks by rival gangs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.