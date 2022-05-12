Bronx elevator rape arrest

New York City Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of a knifepoint rape in a Bronx elevator.

Police arrested 46-year-old Ramon Rotestan of the Bronx. He faces rape and robbery charges.

The assault occurred on May 9 at about 10 p.m. in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in the Pelham Bay section. Police say he followed a 40-year-old woman into her building. He then got into the elevator with her and attacked her.

Police say he also robbed the woman of $112 before taking off.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

Advertisement

It was unclear if Rotestan had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.