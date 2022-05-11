Woman raped at knifepoint in Bronx building elevator

Police are looking for the suspect who followed a woman into an apartment building elevator in the Bronx and raped her at knife point.

The assault occurred on May 9 at about 10 p.m. in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in the Pelham Bay section.

The suspect stole $112 from the woman before fleeing.

Cops released photos and video of the suspect from inside the elevator.

The victim was treated at Jacobi Hospital.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

The NYPD says the man in this surveillance camera image sexually assaulted a woman inside an elevator in the Bronx. Expand

