2 brothers busted in shooting of 61-year-old bystander in the Bronx

Police arrested two men in connection with the killing of a 61-year-old woman in the Bronx earlier this week.

Authorities on Friday charged Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo as she was walking home in the Fordham Heights section on Monday night.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Johnson and Hampton, who are brothers, have lengthy criminal records, the NYPD said. One is a known Bloods gang member who was out on bail and the other was on probation, according to police.

Detectives said the shooting happened in an area known for illegal vendors and gangs. Two groups of men got into a fight and several of them pulled out guns, police said. Someone opened fire, hitting Soriano De-Perdomo instead of their intended target.

Police are still looking for at least three more people in connection with the shooting.

More Coverage