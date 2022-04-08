Expand / Collapse search
2 brothers busted in shooting of 61-year-old bystander in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Bronx shooting arrests

Police arrested two brothers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old woman in the Bronx earlier this week. The woman was apparently a bystander.

NEW YORK - Police arrested two men in connection with the killing of a 61-year-old woman in the Bronx earlier this week.

Authorities on Friday charged Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo as she was walking home in the Fordham Heights section on Monday night. 

Johnson and Hampton, who are brothers, have lengthy criminal records, the NYPD said. One is a known Bloods gang member who was out on bail and the other was on probation, according to police.

Detectives said the shooting happened in an area known for illegal vendors and gangs. Two groups of men got into a fight and several of them pulled out guns, police said. Someone opened fire, hitting Soriano De-Perdomo instead of their intended target.

Police are still looking for at least three more people in connection with the shooting.

