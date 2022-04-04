A 61-year-old woman who was walking on a street in the Bronx was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Monday night.

Two groups of men got into a fight and several of them pulled out guns, police said. Someone opened fire, hitting the woman, who was outside a deli on East 188th Street in the Fordham Heights section.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke at a late-night news conference at the scene of the shooting. She said the woman was not the intended target.

The woman was shot in the back, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting tried to stop the bleeding and performed CPR until medics arrived, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Sewell said the NYPD would spare no resource to find the men who were involved.