Bronx attack leaves man in critical condition

A man was left in critical condition after two men viciously beat and slashed him outside of a Bronx deli.

The NYPD says it happened at the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard on Sept. 16, 2020.

Police say a 19-year-old was leaving the deli when two men approached him.

One of them hit him several times with a wooden stick while the second person used a knife to slash the victim across the neck.

They took his phone and jumped into a blue Honda Civic.

The victim sustained a laceration to his neck and bruising about the body. EMS took him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police released a video of the attack and descriptions of the suspects.

The first man has a medium complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing red track pants with a white stripe down the pant leg, a white t-shirt, a black du-rag, and white sneakers.

The second man has a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a black White Sox's baseball cap, black jeans, a black surgical mask, and white and red sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police said all calls would be strictly confidential.

