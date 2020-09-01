Wild shootout from car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find two men and a vehicle involved in a wild shooting in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.
Cops released the video of the shooting between a gunman and another suspect who fired from a white Dodge vehicle at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 30.
The victim was standing in front of 4718 White Plains Road when he was struck by a bullet fired at another man. That man returned fire.
The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect who returned fire is a male, 5'11", 18-24 years old, wearing a face mask, black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers. A second male, who is also wanted for questioning, is, 5'8", 18-24 years old, wearing an unzipped black hoodie, and a black baseball cap with the letter "P".
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.