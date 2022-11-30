Bronx apartment building fire sparked by e-bike battery, 3 injured

A fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a high-rise building in the Bronx on Wednesday leaving multiple people injured.

The FDNY received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from an apartment on the 31st floor of an apartment complex located at 10 Richmond Plaza in Morris Heights.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found residents inside the affected apartment, but no one was trapped.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, and two were said to be in serious condition.

According to preliminary findings, the fire was caused by the lithium-ion batteries of electric bicycles that had overheated.

This is the 200th fire-related incident involving lithium-ion batteries in the city so far this year.

Last month, a fire started by an e-bike injured over three dozen people in Manhattan and forced firefighters tousle ropes to plus people from a high-rise window.