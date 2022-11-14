Concerns over e-bike lithium-ion battery fire safety prompts hearing

The New York City Council plans to hold an oversight hearing today on e-bike safety, just over a week after a fire in Manhattan sparked by an e-bike battery left dozens injured and prompted a dramatic FDNY rescue.

The grassroots organization Concerned Citizens for Battery Swapping says there have been more than 60 New York City building fires connected to lithium-ion batteries so far in 2022. The FDNY puts the number at nearly 200 and says battery fires have also claimed six lives citywide this year.

Local elected officials plan to introduce legislation that would require the fire department to create educational campaigns about fire risks posed by e-bikes.

E-bikes have become popular in recent years because they’re affordable, easy to use and don’t take up too much space. However, the batteries used to charge them can easily ignite if they overheat or are not charged properly.

Many buildings have prohibited e-bikes. Some New Yorkers are calling for a swap to LFP battery packs, which they say are proven to be more sustainable, safer to be stored inside and less likely to catch fire.

Why Can Batteries Catch Fire?

The batteries' electrolyte — a solution that lets electrical current flow — is flammable, explains Massachusetts Institute of Technology materials chemistry professor Dr. Donald Sadoway. The substance was chosen for its ability to handle the voltage involved, but fires can happen if the batteries are overcharged, overheated, defective or damaged, for instance.

Over the years, problems have periodically triggered fires involving laptops, cellphones, hoverboards, electric vehicles, airplanes and battery-power storage installations. A U.N. aviation agency said in 2016 that lithium-ion batteries shouldn't be shipped on passenger planes.

Battery industry group leader James Greenberger notes that other energy sources aren't trouble-free, and he says there's nothing inherently unsafe about the batteries. But he said the industry is concerned about the fires lately in New York and worries that they could scare off consumers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.