'Broadway Vision' plan to create new NYC public spaces. Here's how.

"These designs work for everyone, especially the people." — Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez

The signs are up, as well as the barricades, as New York City moves into the next phase of its "Broadway Vision" plan, which will create new public spaces and supposedly enhance street safety in the area.

The major construction project will install two pedestrian plazas, wider crosswalks and two-way bike lanes on Broadway, between W. 25th and W. 32nd streets. It starts on Broadway, stretching from Union Square to Columbus Circle.

Mayor Eric Adams announced in his State of the City address back in January that he's committing $375 million for new public spaces.

New York City is moving into the next phase of its "Broadway Vision" plan, which will create new public spaces.

According to the Department of Transportation, the avenue is packed with vehicles, either parked or idling. "Broadway Vision" reimagines the space as one that is safely shared.

"These designs work for everyone, especially the people, but we designed to still allow local vehicles access for deliveries, pickups and drop-offs," Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, of the Department of Transportation, said.

On top of more outdoor public space, there will also be new Citi Bike docks and seating for outdoor dining between 25th and 27th streets, which is expected to be permitted thanks to a partnership with Flatiron NoMad.

It's all part of Gov. Kathy Huchul and Mayor Adams' "New" New York action plan to help the city recover from COVID-19, which had a devastating impact on the city.

New York City is moving into the next phase of its "Broadway Vision" plan, which will create new public spaces.

Officials hope to restore the area to its glory days, while also calming traffic in the area.

But not all are onboard. Some feel it will have the opposite effect, and cause traffic on surrounding streets.