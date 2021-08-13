Broadway star Laura Osnes fired from Hamptons show for refusing COVID vaccine: Report

Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes won't be taking the stage in a Broadway production in East Hampton after reportedly refusing to follow a theater's COVID vaccination requirement.

The 35-year-old actress who is best known of her roles in ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Grease’ was recast in the one-night preview of ‘I’m Crazy For You' at the Guild Hall, reported Page Six.

The venue requires all staff, performers and guests to show proof of vaccination for indoor performances.

"We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances," Josh Gladstone, the artistic director at Guild Hall's John Drew Theater, told Page Six.

Earlier this month, all Broadway theaters announced that they would require proof of COVID vaccination to attend a show. Masks must also be worn. The policy applies to all performers and theater staff.

Osnes reportedly said that she didn't trust the vaccines during a conversation with co-star Tony Yazbeck.

Broadway veteran Sierra Bogges will now play the lead in the Aug. 29 show directed by Susan Stroman.

"So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences," said Gladstone.