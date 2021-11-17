Bring this, don't bring that for Thanksgiving holiday travel, TSA says

The Transportation Security Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say there are things you can, can't, and should bring with you when you travel by air this Thanksgiving holiday season which begins Nov. 19 and ends Nov. 28.

When it comes to foods, items like solids like pies, fried onions, spices and chocolates should be placed in carry-on bags.

Liquids like canned gravy, maple syrup, and wine, all have to be checked.

If you can spill it, spray it pump it or pour it, place it in your checked bag.

The TSA also says you should bring hand sanitizer. You are required to wear a mask.

The number of people traveling this year is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. Passengers should anticipate crowds at LaGuardia, Newark-Liberty International and JFK International airports. The agency is urging flyers to arrive two hours before their departure time.

"@TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday," wrote TSA Director David P. Pekoske. "With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness."