Man sentenced to 30 years to life for 2019 robbery that led to NYPD officer's death

Jagger Freeman, the 28-year-old man convicted of murder in connection to a 2019 robbery that led to the death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen in February 2019, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the crime on Thursday.

"Today is the day my disband, Det. Brian Simonsen can finally rest in peace," said Lee Ann Simonsen, Brian's widow. "It's also a day when I can begin to heal and rebuild my life.

Authorities say Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, was struck by crossfire from other officers' guns as they attempted to take freeman and his accomplice into custody.

Prosecutors say Freeman was responsible for the chain of events that led to Simonsen's death, and a jury agreed, convicting Freeman of murder.

Freeman spoke at the sentencing on Friday, maintaining his innocence.

Freeman was unarmed during the attempted robbery. Investigators found that 42 shots were fired at the scene injust 11 seconds.

"We feel very strongly that the DA's office did a wonderful job on a very difficult case and we are happy that Jagger Freeman will spend most of the rest of his life, if not the rest of his life, behind bars where he belongs," said Paul Di Giacomo, President of the Detectives Endowment Association.

For Candace Wynn, Freeman's partner, the decision was heartbreaking.

"I feel heartbroken, I feel really, really heartbroken. I feel like, 30 to life, come on, come on. You all should have some type of mercy," Wynn said.