Brian Quinn of Impractical Jokers turns brewery into hand sanitizer plant for frontline workers

Staten Island native and star of TruTV's Impractical Jokers, Brian "Q" Quinn, has pulled off his best stunt yet--turning beer from his brewery into hand-sanitizer for those on the frontlines.

Back in September, Quinn resurrected the iconic Staten Island-based Rubsam and Hormann brewing company and just as the endeavor started to take off, the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants and bars to shutter or drastically alter their business. R&H, however, found a creative way to ensure the beer didn't go to waste.

Chief operating officer Cara S. Gordan discovered Kings County Distillery in Brooklyn was converting beer donations into hand sanitizer-she said Quinn didn't hesitate to help.

R&H Brewery donated nearly 1,500 gallons of beer which yielded almost 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and chose to deliver bottles to frontline workers all over Staten Island.