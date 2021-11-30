Bradley Cooper says he fended off knife attacker in NYC subway station

Actor Bradley Cooper, a Hollywood A-lister better known for roles in romantic comedies than action movies, says he knocked a knife from a young suspect who attempted to attack him inside a subway station in New York City.

Speaking during the Armchair Expert podcast, Cooper said the alleged assault occurred in Oct. 2019 on a subway platform when he was confronted by a stranger from behind. He did not specify which subway station.

Cooper was wearing headphones and sunglasses at the time and was unaware of his surroundings.

"Jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white-tiled foyer entrance to the subway, took my phone out," said Cooper. "He jumped over running away. I took a photo of him and then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up Seventh Avenue. I took two more photos of him. I ran down two police officers in an SUV, showed them the photo."

The officers asked him if he was stabbed and insisted he check.

"What happens is that people get stabbed and they're in shock," said Cooper to host Dax Shephard.

The knife was approximately 2-3 inches long and looked "vintage."

The NYPD said Cooper never filed a police report.

"And then I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter," added Cooper.