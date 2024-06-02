BQE repairs completed 24 hours early, NYC DOT announces

The repairs on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway were finished almost 24 hours ahead of schedule over the weekend, the NYC DOT announced Sunday morning.

"Thanks to the hardworking crews and to all New Yorkers for your patience and for choosing other modes of transportation," the NYC DOT posted to X.

The BQE was fully closed between the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp and the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp in the Queens-bound direction beginning Saturday, June 1, at 2 a.m. Work was scheduled to run until Monday, June 3, at 4 a.m., but crews completed the work ahead of schedule, fully re-opening the BQE at 6 a.m.

The repairs focused on adding new concrete and reinforcing steel bars at spans on the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court and are expected to be the final planned repairs of the year.

"I am proud of all the dedicated employees and crew members who worked around the clock to make repairs to the BQE and completed the work ahead of schedule," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. "Closing a major highway for repairs is always difficult, but I am pleased that we could make necessary repairs while minimizing disruptions to the surrounding community."