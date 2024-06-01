BQE closures to create traffic headaches this weekend: What you need to know
NEW YORK - Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway are closed this weekend for repair and replacement work.
The repairs are focused on adding new concrete and reinforcing steel bars at spans on the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court and are expected to be the final planned repairs of the year.
BQE Closure Details
The Queens-bound BQE is fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 through to Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m.
Travelers are strongly encouraged to avoid the BQE during scheduled closures.
Drivers can expect extended travel times and detours will be heavily signed.
Additional Travel Restrictions
- Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Hicks Street banned (except for buses)
- Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Clinton Street banned (except for buses)
- Hicks Street northbound left turn onto westbound Atlantic Avenue banned
Ramp closures associated with work June 1 to 3
Queens-Bound
- 3rd Ave entrance Ramp
- 6th Ave entrance Ramp
- Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
- Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp
Queens-Bound Atlantic Avenue Detour
- All Queens-bound vehicles must exit at Atlantic Avenue
- Left onto Boerum Place
- Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour
- Exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue (Brooklyn)
- Travel along Third Avenue
- Left onto Flatbush Avenue
- Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Credit: NYC DOT
Queens-Bound Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp Detour
- Travel along the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway
- Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
- Take a right onto Hicks Street
- Take a right onto Atlantic Avenue
- Take a left onto Boerum Place
- Take a right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour
- Exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway
- Exit at 10th Avenue
- Turn right onto 10th Avenue
- Turn left onto McDonald Avenue
- Turn left onto Caton Avenue
- Continue onto Linden Boulevard
- Detour routes to Conduit Avenue with connections to Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway, and the Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway
Credit: NYC DOT
"We are approaching the third and final phase of our interim repair work for 2024 on the BQE to preserve its lifespan and keep it in a state of good repair," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "As we did in October and April we will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work."