BQE closures to create traffic headaches this weekend: What you need to know

Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway are closed this weekend for repair and replacement work.

The repairs are focused on adding new concrete and reinforcing steel bars at spans on the BQE near Clark Street and Grace Court and are expected to be the final planned repairs of the year.

BQE Closure Details

The Queens-bound BQE is fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 through to Monday, June 3 at 4 a.m.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to avoid the BQE during scheduled closures.

Drivers can expect extended travel times and detours will be heavily signed.

Additional Travel Restrictions

Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Hicks Street banned (except for buses)

Atlantic Avenue eastbound left turn onto Clinton Street banned (except for buses)

Hicks Street northbound left turn onto westbound Atlantic Avenue banned

Ramp closures associated with work June 1 to 3

Queens-Bound

3rd Ave entrance Ramp

6th Ave entrance Ramp

Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Hamilton Avenue Entrance Ramp

Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp

Queens-Bound Atlantic Avenue Detour

All Queens-bound vehicles must exit at Atlantic Avenue

Left onto Boerum Place

Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue (Brooklyn)

Travel along Third Avenue

Left onto Flatbush Avenue

Right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Credit: NYC DOT

Queens-Bound Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp Detour

Travel along the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Take a right onto Hicks Street

Take a right onto Atlantic Avenue

Take a left onto Boerum Place

Take a right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway

Exit at 10th Avenue

Turn right onto 10th Avenue

Turn left onto McDonald Avenue

Turn left onto Caton Avenue

Continue onto Linden Boulevard

Detour routes to Conduit Avenue with connections to Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway, and the Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway

Credit: NYC DOT

"We are approaching the third and final phase of our interim repair work for 2024 on the BQE to preserve its lifespan and keep it in a state of good repair," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "As we did in October and April we will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work."